William Dunlop boosted by wins ahead of Armoy and Ulster GP

William Dunlop returned to fitness and form at Walderstown

William Dunlop believes his two wins at the Walderstown road races have given him the boost he needed ahead of the Armoy and Ulster Grand Prix events.

Dunlop warmed up for those two upcoming meetings by taking Superbike and Supersport successes in Co Westmeath.

"Although my ankle was a bit stiff after, that was the sort of workout it needed," said the Tyco Suzuki rider.

"That's wins at Walderstown and Skerries, which set me up well for Armoy and then the Ulster Grand Prix."

The 28-year-old has spent the last five weeks recovering from a double leg fracture sustained in the Senior TT on the Isle of Man last month.

"Walderstown is my favourite national road race of the year and the two wins, plus a lap record on the 600, justify me sitting out the Southern 100 last week.

"I felt really comfortable on the bikes, especially the Supersport machine."

Dunlop took the chequered flag in the Superbike race, by 0.679 seconds from Derek Sheils, with Michael Sweeney from Skerries third.

The Ballymoney man then won the Supersport by a second from Mullingar's Derek McGee, with Manxman Dan Kneen completing the podium.

Kneen continued his remarkable run in the feature events at the Irish national meetings by securing victory in the Grand Final, ahead of Dunlop and Sheils.

The Cookstown Burrows Engineering Suzuki rider has now triumphed as a newcomer at Cookstown, Tandragee, Kells, Skerries and Walderstown.