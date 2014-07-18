BBC Sport - Conor McManus and Luke Keaney on Ulster Football Final

Ulster Senior Football Final preview

Monaghan All-Star Conor McManus and Donegal player Luke Keaney give their views on Sunday's Ulster Football Final at Clones.

The Farney County are aiming for a second straight Ulster Final win over the 2012 All-Ireland champions.

Keaney insists that Donegal are not getting caught up with any talk of revenge for last year's defeat while McManus says the possibility of achieving back-to-back provincial titles is also not cropping up much in Monaghan's team talks.

Top Stories