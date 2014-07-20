Alastair Seeley takes Supersport double at Brands Hatch

Alastair Seeley closed the gap at the top of the British Supersport standings by winning both races at Brands Hatch.

Seeley followed up Saturday's victory in the 12-lap sprint race by enjoying a 0.268 seconds success over Graeme Gowland in the 18-lap feature event.

The Mar-Train Yamaha rider from Carrickfergus now trails series leader Billy McConnell by just 10 points, with Gowland one point behind Seeley.

Glenn Irwin was seventh in both races and lies sixth in the championship.

Seeley went into the weekend 50 points behind McConnell but two commanding performances over the weekend have put him right back in contention for the title.

He won the sprint race by 0.17 seconds from runner-up Gowland, while McConnell failed to finish race one and could only manage sixth in race two.

"The Mar-Train Yamaha was faultless all weekend, so thanks to the team for taking me testing to iron out a few little problems, which has really given me great confidence in the package again," said Seeley.

"A double win is always pretty special but to have pulled 40 points back on Billy and moved up to second in the championship means I'm now really looking forward to Thruxton."

Another Carrickfergus man, Andrew Irwin, brother of Glenn, came home third in the Superstock 600 race on his MWR Kawasaki.

Andy Reid, who is set to ride for Milwaukee Yamaha in next year's Superstock 1000cc championship, was fifth but still leads the championship by 26 points from Kyle Ride.

Clogher rider Keith Farmer failed to finish the first Superbike race of the day, which was won by Ryuichi Kiyonari on the Buildbase BMW.

Farmer took advantage of the wet conditions however to secure third in the re-started race two, with Tyco Suzuki rider Josh Waters occupying the top step of the podium.

Josh Elliott finished sixth in the Superstock 1000cc outing.