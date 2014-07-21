BBC Sport - Ulster title joy for Murphy and McGee

Ulster title joy for Murphy and McGee

Donegal captain Michael Murphy and defender Eamonn McGee are delighted to regain the Ulster title after victory over Monaghan in Sunday's final.

The 0-15 to 1-9 win at Clones secured a third provincial triumph in four years for the 2012 All-Ireland champions.

Murphy said last year's defeat by Monaghan in the decider spurred the team on to capture the Anglo-Celt Cup once again.

Top Stories