Ulster title joy for Murphy and McGee

Donegal captain Michael Murphy and defender Eamonn McGee are delighted to regain the Ulster title after victory over Monaghan in Sunday's final.

The 0-15 to 1-9 win at Clones secured a third provincial triumph in four years for the 2012 All-Ireland champions.

Murphy said last year's defeat by Monaghan in the decider spurred the team on to capture the Anglo-Celt Cup once again.