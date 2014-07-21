Ulster Grand Prix: Ian Hutchinson to return with Yamaha team

Ian Hutchinson won the 2013 Macau Grand Prix

Ian Hutchinson will make his return to the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod from 13 to 16 August as the Milwaukee Yamaha team's sole representative.

The five-time winner will ride his regular British Superbike machine in the 'big bike' races and will also take in the two Supersport 600cc outings.

The Yorkshireman, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on the week of the event, was a hat-trick winner in 2010.

He endured a difficult North West 200 and Isle of Man TT earlier this year.

The Bingley man suffered a finger injury during practice for the North West in May and then encountered major set-up problems with his bikes at the TT.

Hutchinson has won eight TT races and holds the record for the number of wins in one week thanks to his five-timer in 2010.

Later that year, he suffered compound fractures to the tibia and fibia of his left leg in a crash at Silverstone, which necessitated a total of 29 operations.

He raced at the North West and TT in 2012, won the Macau Grand Prix in his only appearance of 2013 and will now enjoy his first outing at 'the Ulster' for four years.

Hutchinson currently has two Superbike, two Superstock and one Supersport win to his name over the 7.4-mile County Antrim circuit.

"I rode a different Superbike at the other two international road races but I'm going to ride my BSB bike at Dundrod as it's the bike I've had most track time on and I feel most comfortable with," said Hutchinson.

"The prospect of riding at Dundrod again was one of the reasons that I battled my way back to fitness," he added.

Among the other top names who will compete at the event are Michael Dunlop, William Dunlop, Guy Martin, Bruce Anstey and Dean Harrison.

Manxman Conor Cummins may yet be fit to compete after suffering a broken arm at the Southern 100.