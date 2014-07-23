North West 200 organisers announce 2015 meeting dates

Michael Dunlop clinched two wins at this year's North West 200

The provisional dates for the 2015 North West 200 have been announced with the main race day scheduled to be Saturday, 16 May.

North West 200 organisers made the announcement after holdings talks with British Superbike series officials.

"This is a free week between the May Day bank holiday BSB meeting and the start of the Isle of Man TT," said North West 200 director Mervyn Whyte.

"We have been inundated with enquiries about 2015."

Whyte also revealed that he is in negotiations to bring more high profile short-circuit racers to Portrush in the wake of the success enjoyed by recent North West recruits, Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman.

"I have been talking to Billy McConnell and Tommy Bridewell about their entering the North West and they are both keen to race if we can get a package together," Whyte said.

Australian rider McConnell, currently locked in battle in the British Supersport title race with local North West hero Alastair Seeley, visited the North coast races in 2014 and expressed a strong interest in racing the 8.9 mile Triangle course.

Milwaukee Yamaha rider Bridewell has become a regular podium finisher in BSB in recent seasons.