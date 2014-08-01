BBC Sport - Mixed emotions for Northern Ireland boxers

Mixed emotions for Northern Ireland boxers

Joe Fitzpatrick is delighted with his semi-final win at the Commonwealth Games but there is disappointment on Friday night for Alanna Audley-Murphy, Steven Donnelly, Connor Coyle.

Paddy Barnes also won his semi-final on Friday night to leave four NI boxers going for gold in Saturday's finals.

Audley-Murphy, Steven Donnelly, Connor Coyle have to settle for bronze along with Sean Duffy, Sean McGlinchy, who lost in Friday afternoon's semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

Mixed emotions for Northern Ireland boxers

Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Video

Joining Burnley like first day at school - Walters

Video

Treatment of Rooney is a joke - Ferdinand

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones' silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Top Stories