Mixed emotions for Northern Ireland boxers

Joe Fitzpatrick is delighted with his semi-final win at the Commonwealth Games but there is disappointment on Friday night for Alanna Audley-Murphy, Steven Donnelly, Connor Coyle.

Paddy Barnes also won his semi-final on Friday night to leave four NI boxers going for gold in Saturday's finals.

Audley-Murphy, Steven Donnelly, Connor Coyle have to settle for bronze along with Sean Duffy, Sean McGlinchy, who lost in Friday afternoon's semi-finals.