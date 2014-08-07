BBC Sport - Donegal manager Jim McGuinness impressed by Armagh form

McGuinness impressed by Armagh form

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness says Armagh were as good as any of the eight teams on show at Croke Park last weekend during their dismissal of Meath.

McGuinness's side now must face Armagh in Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park and the Donegal boss says his players will have to be at their absolute best to advance to the last four.

"It's a big challenge to us. They are coming into the game on the back of some very, very good performances," added the Donegal manager.

