Alastair Seeley wins Superport race at Oulton Park

Alastair Seeley moved back into British Supersport title contention by winning Sunday's feature race at Oulton Park.

It was a Northern Ireland one-two as fellow Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin finished second.

Seeley, who was injured in a qualifying crash on Saturday, is third in the standings but just four points behind leader Billy McConnell.

Irwin failed to finish the sprint race but his impressive second place on Sunday leaves him fifth in the series.

Seeley moved through the field from the third row to take victory by 4.5 seconds from Irwin with Graeme Gowland third.

"It's been an up and down weekend, I took a big bang in qualifying and for this race I made a terrible start and was down in 10th early on," said Seeley.

"I got a good feel for the wet and I was able to slide in and out of the corners - it was just so nice to win after what happened on Saturday."

McConnell won the sprint race ahead of Gowland with Luke Mossey in third.

There was disappointment for Northern pair Andy Reid and Andrew Irwin in the Superstock 600 race, with both failing to finish.