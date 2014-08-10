MotoGP: Michael Laverty takes points in Indianapolis

Michael Laverty earned his first points of the MotoGP season after finishing 14th at Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Toomebridge rider secured two points while his Paul Bird Motorsport team-mate Broc Parkes was 15th and also in a points position.

Spanish world champion Marc Marquez became the first man in 17 years to win 10 consecutive MotoGP races with a comfortable victory on the US circuit.

Compatriot Jorge Lorenzo was second with Italian Valentino Rossi in third.