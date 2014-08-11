Manxman Dan Kneen on form at Faugheen 50 road races

Manxman Dan Kneen has been on form on the Irish roads

Manxman Dan Kneen has continued his impressive form at the Irish national road races by clinching a hat-trick of wins at the Faugheen 50 road races.

Kneen won the Grand Final at the 2.2-mile County Tipperary circuit by 3.752 seconds from Derek Sheils after eight laps, with Michael Sweeney in third.

The Cookstown BE Racing rider then won the Open Superbike event by 5.7 seconds from Sheils and Sweeney.

The Braddan man finished 1.8 seconds in front of Derek McGee in the Supersport.

Kneen's performances in the Grand Final and Open Superbike events led to him being crowned Irish Superbike road racing champion.

Mullingar man McGee secured the overall 600cc championship thanks to his runner-up place in that class, in which Sweeney was third.

McGee won the Supertwins from Kneen, Sweeney and Conor Behan, while Sweeney took the 250cc honours to claim the Irish championship in that class.

John Ella and Sam Dunlop were second and third.

Seamus Elliott took the flag in the 125cc/Moto3 class, with Sam Dunlop and Nigel Moore completing the rostrum positions.