Footage from the BBC archives as Larry McCoubrey interviews Tom Herron and Tony Rutter about their hopes for the 1973 Ulster Grand Prix during a wet practice session at Dundrod.

Herron explains that he is indifferent to the conditions, but Rutter, father of multiple North West 200 winner Michael, says he prefers dry roads for racing.

Meanwhile race official Billy McMaster outlines the reasons for introducing a charge for all spectators attending the event.