Northern Ireland team star at British Transplant Games in Bolton

Great Britain & Northern Ireland coach Janet Coleman is still winning medals in the pool

The Northern Ireland team arrived back home from the British Transplant Games in Bolton on Monday with 53 medals.

The performance - 17 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze - saw the Northern Ireland squad earning the overall adult team award at the championships.

"It was the biggest British Transplant Games to date," said Ballygowan woman Kathryn Glover, who won five medals in swimming, tennis and athletics.

"In and around 750 competitors took part. It was such a family atmosphere."

Kathryn, 33, won a gold, silver and bronze in her specialist swimming events and also picked up a tennis gold and a discus silver.

The county Down woman underwent a kidney transplant in 2009 after having to undergo dialysis for 10 hours a day over the previous four years.

Media playback is not supported on this device Double lung transplant survivor Natalie Kerr tells BBC Sport the inspiring story of how recovered from a life-threatening illness to compete at the national Transplant Games.

Kathryn was one of 35 Northern Ireland hopefuls who travelled to Bolton.

Over the four days of the Games, the Northern Ireland team members competed in a range of events including swimming, athletics, golf and ten-pin bowling.

Bad weather on the final day of the Games led to the cancellation of a number of events but other multiple medallists included Bangor woman Marie Devine, 49, and Lisburn athlete Hannah Kee who took home five medals.

Hannah, 21, won a gold in the shot put, a silver in the discus and three bronze medals in swimming events.

And Transplant Games stalwart Janet Coleman, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland swimming team coach, also stood on the podium.

Janet, 50, won four silver medals for the 100m and 200m freestyle, the backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Aaron Browne, 17, from south Belfast - who was one of the six children competing - won a silver medal in football.