Ulster Grand Prix: Guy Martin tops Superbike practice times

Guy Martin has won 11 Ulster Grand Prix races

Guy Martin was the star on the opening day of practice for the Ulster Grand Prix as he topped the Superbike times.

The Tyco TAS Suzuki rider lapped at 130.16mph in the Dundrod 150 session and bettered that at 131.75 in practice for Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix races.

Michael Dunlop was close behind in the latter session with an average speed of 131.25, with Bruce Anstey on 131.11.

Michael was fastest of the Superstocks at 129.34, with William best in the Supersport 600cc outing with 126.57.

He was closely followed by his younger sibling, Anstey and Lee Johnston who were all over the 126mph mark.

Newcomer Peter Hickman, a British Superbike regular, was an impressive second fastest in the Superstock session, having earlier led the Dundrod 150 National Challenge times.

Double British 125cc champion Christian Elkin was quickest of the Ultra-Lightweights with 101.12, with Dungannon's Nigel Moore was next with 98.37.

Neil Kernohan clocked the fastest speed in the Lightweight at 104.03.

Another newcomer, Carrickfergus-based British Supersport contender Glenn Irwin, also impressed hugely with the third fastest speed in the practice for the Dundrod 150 and Ulster Grand Prix Supertwins races.

Fastest times from Wednesday's sessions:

Ulster Grand Prix Superbike: 1 Guy Martin 131.75mph; 2 Michael Dunlop 131.25; 3 Bruce Anstey 131.11; 4 William Dunlop 130.55; 5 Lee Johnston 130.30; 6 Ian Hutchinson 129.83.

Dundrod 150 Superbike: 1 Guy Martin 130.158mph; 2 Bruce Anstey 130.062; 3 William Dunlop 129.59; 4 Michael Dunlop 129.54; 5 Lee Johnston 128.086; 6 Stephen Thompson 127.61.

Superstock: 1 Michael Dunlop 129.34mph; 2 Peter Hickman 129.24; 3 Bruce Anstey 128.71; 4 Guy Martin 128.70; 5 Stephen Thompson 128.13; 6 Lee Johnston 127.47.

Supertwins: 1 Keith Amor 116.34mph; 2 Ivan Lintin 116.01; 3 Glenn Irwin 115.68; 4 Lee Johnston 114.93; 5 Michael Dunlop 114.70; 6 Dan Cooper 114.59.

Supersport: 1 William Dunlop 126.57mph; 2 Michael Dunlop 126.56; 3 Bruce Anstey 126.37; 4 Lee Johnston 126.25; 5 Dean Harrison 125.74; 6 Derek McGee 125.46.