Ulster Grand Prix: French rider critical after Dundrod crash

A French rider remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious incident at the Ulster Grand Prix motorcycling meeting at Dundrod.

Pierre Favre crashed during the ultra Lightweight/Lightweight event at Thursday's Dundrod 150 meeting which is part of Ulster Grand Prix bike week.

He is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The incident led to the action being halted at the Dundrod circuit for around an hour.

Earlier, Kent rider Danny Webb crashed during Ulster Grand Prix practice but while he did sustain injuries, they are understood not to be life-threatening.

The Ulster Grand Prix produces the fastest speeds of any road racing event in the world.

Earlier this year, English rider Simon Andrews died after sustaining injuries at the North West 200 motorcycling event which is also held in Northern Ireland.