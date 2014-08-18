Ulster Grand Prix photos

Ivan Lintin took victory in the Ulster Grand Prix Supertwins class on his McKinstry Racing Kawasaki
New Zealander Bruce Anstey leads Lee Johnston in the Superbike event at Dundrod
Michael Dunlop failed to finish the Supersport race on his MD Racing Honda
English rider James Cowton was a comfortable victor in the Lightweight category on his 250cc Honda
Lincolnshire rider Peter Hickman set the fastest lap ever by a newcomer at Dundrod on his BMW during Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week
William Dunlop leads eventual winner Bruce Anstey during a thrilling Supersport 600 race
Manxman Dan Kneen edged out Dean Harrison by one thousandth of a second to win the Superstock race
Guy Martin was unable to add to his tally of 11 Ulster GP wins on a day of mixed conditions
