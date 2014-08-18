Ulster Grand Prix: French rider still critical after Dundrod crash

The French motorcycle racer who crashed during last week's Dundrod 150 meeting remains in a critical condition in hospital with spinal injuries.

A statement from the organising Dundrod Club on Monday added that Pierre Favre's condition had "stabilised".

Favre, a newcomer to the event, was competing in the lightweight race when the incident occurred at the high-speed Rock Bends section of the circuit.

The Dundrod 150 races form part of Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week.

Favre had qualified third fastest for the race on his first appearance, but crashed on the opening lap.

He is being treated at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

Earlier in the day, Englishman Danny Webb, another debutant at Dundrod, came off close to the Joey's Windmill section during practice for the Ulster GP Supersport 600cc races.

The Kent rider sustained broken ribs, a broken ankle and a punctured lung in the accident, but is expected to be discharged from hospital later this week.

A number of other riders suffered fractures and minor injuries after crashing in the main Ulster Grand Prix races on Saturday.

Dean Harrison, Dan Kneen and Keith Amor came off in the same incident during the first Supersport race but are also expected to be discharged this week.

Bradford rider Harrison suffered a broken wrist, a dislocated shoulder and four broken ribs, having earlier finished second to Kneen, who fractured his foot, in the Superstock race.

Bruce Anstey, Ian Hutchinson and Steve Mercer emerged unscathed from a crash in the aborted second Supersport race, while a fourth rider involved in the incident, Michael Sweeney, has left hospital after check-ups.