Michael Dunlop continues to lead Isle of Man Classic TT practice

Michael Dunlop continued to dominate the Isle of Man Classic TT practice on Tuesday evening.

Dunlop again led the F1 qualifying with a fastest lap of 118.772 mph which was an improvement on his leading time of 117.191 on Monday night.

Russ Mountford moved up to second fastest with a time of 116.534.

Double winner at Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix Bruce Anstey set a time of 114.107 and was fastest through the speed trap with a time of 164.5 mph.

John McGuinness again led the 500cc class with a lap of 109.454 which was a major advance on his lead-time of 107.652 from Monday night.

Welshman Ian Lougher was just behind McGuinness with a lap of 109.282 with Ryan Farquhar next [108.767] annd Jamie Hamilton [107.327] next.

James Cowton led the F2 class with a time of 108.326 which left him ahead of Chris Moore and Lougher.

