Manx Grand Prix clerk of the course Phil Taubman expresses sympathy to the family and friends of Stephen McIlvenna after the death of the Randalstown rider at the Isle of Man event.

McIlvenna, 39, crashed on the Mountain Mile section of the TT course on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland rider won the 2009 Junior Manx Grand Prix and went on to compete in the TT event on the island in 2010.