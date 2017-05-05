BBC Sport - Northern Ireland hero Gareth McAuley fondly recalls Irish Cup triumph for Coleraine

NI hero McAuley recalls his Irish Cup triumph

Northern Ireland's West Brom defender Gareth McAuley fondly remembers his Irish Cup triumph with Coleraine in 2003 which remains the only medal of his senior football career.

Coleraine defeated Glentoran in the 2003 showpiece game and the Bannsiders are hoping to repeat that victory when they face Irish Premiership winners Linfield in Saturday's final.

McAuley was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Joel Taggart.

Top videos

Audio

NI hero McAuley recalls his Irish Cup triumph

Video

Predictions have let me down - Bolt

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Title race is not over - Pochettino

Video

It feels great to be safe - Bilic

Video

Best five baskets as Newcastle beat Worcester

Video

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Audio

Are Ireland Ready for Test Cricket?

Video

Third place is in our hands - Guardiola

Video

Could Defoe leave Sunderland for Palace?

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Top Stories