Northern Ireland's West Brom defender Gareth McAuley fondly remembers his Irish Cup triumph with Coleraine in 2003 which remains the only medal of his senior football career.

Coleraine defeated Glentoran in the 2003 showpiece game and the Bannsiders are hoping to repeat that victory when they face Irish Premiership winners Linfield in Saturday's final.

McAuley was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Joel Taggart.