Michael Dunlop puts foot down in NW 200 practice
An aggressive Michael Dunlop tries a Valentino Rossi-style foot down approach in Tuesday's opening North West 200 Supersport practice session.
Dunlop wrestled with his Yamaha bike on the triangle circuit as he aimed for a fast time in the first practice class in the international road racing event on the Northern Ireland coast.