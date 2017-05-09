North West 200 2017: Alastair Seeley dominates opening practice session

From the section

Michael Dunlop tries Rossi-style foot down approach at North West 200 practice

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May

Event record holder Alastair Seeley topped Tuesday's opening two practice sessions at the North West 200.

Seeley, 37 produced a fastest Supersport lap of 114.722 mph on his Gearlink Kawasaki.

Seeley's Tyco BMW was then quickest in the Superbike class as his time of 121.81 put him ahead of Michael Rutter.

An unnamed rider crashed in the Supersport session and event organisers reported he had sustained "non life-threatening injuries".

The incident at Black Hill led to practice being delayed for around an hour.

Guy Martin says NW 200 return 'a means to an end' as he builds up towards the TT

Seeley's Supersport time left him ahead of Englishman Dean Harrison (114.166) and Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston (113.717), with Martin Jessopp, John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop completing the top six.

Dunlop opted for a Valentino Rossi-style foot down approach on his Supersport laps as he wrestled with his Yamaha bike.

Ballymoney man Dunlop (120.65) was then third quickest in the Superbike session as Seeley topped the leaderboard ahead of Rutter (121.09).

Seeley is the most successful rider in North West 200 history having clinched 17 victories at the Northern Ireland road racing meeting.

Practice and race schedule

Tuesday 9 May - Roads close for practice from 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST

Thursday 11 May - Roads close for practice from 09:15 to 15:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00 for racing

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 2 - Superstock (6 laps); Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps).

Saturday 13 May - Roads close for racing from 09:15 BST to 21:00

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 2- Superbike (7 laps); Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps); Race 4 - Superbike (7 laps); Race 5 - Superstock (6 laps).