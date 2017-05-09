Ryan Farquhar says he is getting stronger "week by week" after his serious crash at last year's North West 200.

Dungannon man Farquhar suffered six broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a punctured lung, two broken feet and other internal bleeding in the serious crash 12 months ago.

Farquhar looks unlikely to race again but his KMR team are providing Supertwin bikes to Lee Johnston and Michael Rutter this week.