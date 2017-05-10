Glenn Irwin expects to be "quite competitive" in the Superbike class on his return to the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus racer made a huge impact on his debut in the Supersports two years ago and hopes to challenge the BMW's of Alistair Seeley, Michael Rutter and Ian Hutchinson when he rides his Ducati in the Superbikes on Saturday.

"It is really good to be back, it was a good first session and good fun," Irwin told BBC Sport NI after Tuesday's opening practice session.