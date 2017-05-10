BBC Sport - North West 200 2017: Violet gives thumbs up to safety moves

Violet gives thumbs up to NW 200 safety moves

A spectator injured in a crash at the North West 200 two years ago gives her support to new safety measures at the event.

Violet McAfee was struck when a bike came off the course and she was rushed to hospital by the Air Ambulance.

Event director Mervyn Whyte and record race winner Alastair Seeley also discuss the measures, which include extra fences and kerb protectors.

