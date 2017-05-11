John McGuinness 'stable' in hospital with leg break after North West 200 crash

McGuinness looks certain to miss the Isle of Man TT

John McGuinness is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a broken leg in a crash at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

McGuinness' Honda team tweeted on Thursday night that the Morecambe rider was undergoing leg surgery in Belfast and was "in good spirits".

"John is currently in theatre having his right tibula/fibula plated," said the Honda Racing statement.

Earlier, the Royal Victoria Hospital said the 45-year-old was "stable".

Shortly after McGuinness' crash on Thursday afternoon during practice for the event, Honda said that the rider was "conscious and is going to hospital with a suspected broken leg".

McGuinness now looks certain to miss this year's year's Isle of Man TT which starts in just over two weeks.

The Englishman has earned 23 career wins at the Isle of Man event which begins with a week of qualifying on 27 May before competition starts on 3 June.

His wins tally puts him second in the all-time TT list behind the legendary late Joey Dunlop, who won 26 times at the Isle of Man meeting.

McGuinness has also earned six North West 200 wins during his 27-year career.

Thursday's accident happened at the Primrose Hill section of the course around 20 minutes before the practice session was scheduled to end.

McGuinness dislocated a thumb during a Honda team test at Castle Combe in early April.

Action resumed on Thursday evening at the Northern Ireland road racing meeting when Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins races took place.

There will be five further races on Saturday's main race day at the event.