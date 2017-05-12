Cricket Ireland hire new assistant head coach and national fast bowling coach

Cassell will work with pace bowlers such as Barry McCarthy

Cricket Ireland have announced the appointment of Australian Rob Cassell as their new Assistant Head Coach.

The 34-year-old has agreed a three-year deal and will also act as National Fast Bowling Lead to bowlers at all levels in Ireland.

Cassell has been coaching South Australia for the past five years and has helped the state to reach the last two finals of the Sheffield Shield.

Ireland coach John Bracewell says the appointment is "a big step forward".

A former Victoria and South Australian bowler, who also represented Australia at the 2002 Under 19 World Cup, Cassell will move to Ireland later in the summer, subject to a successful work permit application.

During his time in South Australia, Cassell is credited with developing a formidable bowling attack, with the likes of Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa all working under his tutelage.

His appointment marks the end of an exhaustive search by Cricket Ireland to find a replacement for Peter Johnston, who was appointed as Cricket Ireland's National Academy and Performance Manager in February.

"I'm incredibly excited about the role and I'm looking forward to developing the current and next generation of cricketers alongside John Bracewell and the support staff," Cassell said.

"It is an important and exciting time for cricket in Ireland and I'm determined to help continue to build an environment where we can achieve long term success on and off the field.

The appointment comes ahead of the opening game of Ireland's Tri-Nations Series against Bangladesh in Malahide.

"The appointment of Rob is great news not only for the senior men's team but for all of Irish cricket," said Bracewell. "He leaves exactly the same position in South Australia, where he ran not only the bowling programme but also worked with their men's team bowling group.

"I am reliably informed that within two seasons in the role as bowling coach he has turned their bowling group into the best in the country," Bracewell added. "This appointment is a big step forward for our promising crop of bowling groups at all levels, from the senior squads right down to the emerging Academy prospects."