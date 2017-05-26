BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea says Assen row with Superbike rival Chaz Davies was 'childish'
Jonathan Rea says his row with World Superbike rival Chaz Davies last month at Assen was "childish" after the Welshman accused the defending champion of blocking him during a superpole lap.
"These things become old news very quickly but from the media's point of view and his point of view, he wants to drag it out a little bit longer," Rea told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
Rea will aim to extend his 74-point championship lead at this weekend's British round at Donington Park.