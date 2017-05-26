BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea says Assen row with Superbike rival Chaz Davies was 'childish'

Rea says Assen row with Davies 'childish'

Jonathan Rea says his row with World Superbike rival Chaz Davies last month at Assen was "childish" after the Welshman accused the defending champion of blocking him during a superpole lap.

"These things become old news very quickly but from the media's point of view and his point of view, he wants to drag it out a little bit longer," Rea told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Rea will aim to extend his 74-point championship lead at this weekend's British round at Donington Park.

Top videos

Video

Rea says Assen row with Davies 'childish'

Video

The funniest moments from this season's FA Cup

Video

Clubs like Chelsea always want more success - Hazard

Video

Palmer on Monaco's glamour and Crystal Palace

Video

'We tried to lift the spirits of Manchester'

Video

Mourinho praises victory for 'the humble people'

Video

Robbie, A.Dot & Adele give their FA Cup final predictions

Video

Arsenal fan's perfect day at People's Cup

Video

Dancing, delirium & Drogba: 10 years of Wembley finals

Video

Ouch - falling spectator drops Miller six in the stands

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Relive Parlour's stunning FA Cup final goal in 2002

Video

'This is for Manchester' - Man Utd fans on emotional triumph

Video

Early Giro exit 'depressing' for Thomas

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories