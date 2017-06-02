Isle of Man TT: Ian Hutchinson and Bruce Anstey set pace at TT

Ian Hutchinson is in his second season with the Tyco BMW team

Ian Hutchinson and Bruce Anstey took advantage of perfect conditions to set the fastest speeds of Friday night's Isle of Man TT practice session.

Yorkshireman Hutchinson recorded the quickest Superstock lap at 129.53mph on his Tyco BMW.

Anstey topped the Superbike timesheets on 129.21 aboard the MotoGP-based RCV Padgett's Honda.

Dean Harrison was best of the Supersports with 124.35, while Stefano Bonetti led the Lightweights on 115.69.

Hutchinson set a scorching speed on his Superstock machine, while Michael Rutter, Harrison and Peter Hickman were all over the 128mph mark.

Bruce Anstey topped Superbike practice at the Isle of Man TT

Anstey's Superbike speed moved him to the top of the overall leaderboard for the week, ahead of Hutchinson, who set 128.99 on Wednesday night.

Michael Dunlop put in a lap of 128.58 on Friday to register the third quickest lap in the premier class on his Bennetts Suzuki.

Dunlop lies second in the Supersports so far on 123.32, followed by Hutchinson with 123.19.

Practice has been severely curtailed throughout the week, with scheduled sessions on Saturday, Monday and Thursday all being cancelled because of adverse weather.

Practice will continue on Saturday, with the first race of the event, the Superbike, taking place on Sunday at 14:00 BST.

Two riders came off in Friday night's solo session.

Steve Mercer from Maidstone crashed at the 11th Milestone, but was conscious and taken by airmed helicopter to Noble's Hospital with minor injuries.

Frank Gallagher was off at the Gooseneck but was uninjured and returned to the paddock in the course car.

Overall practice leaderboard

Superbikes - 1 Bruce Anstey (Honda) 129.21mph; 2 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 128.99; 3 Michael Dunlop 128.58

Superstocks - 1 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 129.53; 2 Michael Rutter (BMW) 128.59; 3 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 128.48

Supersports - 1 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 124.35; 2 Michael Dunlop (Yamaha) 123.32; 3 Ian Hutchinson (Yamaha) 123.19

Supertwins - 1 Stefano Bonetti (Paton) 115.69; 2 Peter Hickman (Kawasaki) 114.86; 3 James Cowton (Kawasaki) 114.83