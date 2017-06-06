Former Scotland captain Budge Pountney is the new Head of Rugby at Regent House School in Newtownards.

Pountney was Northampton Saints Director of Rugby from 2003 to 2005 and recently served as Head of Rugby at Marlborough College in England.

His recruitment follows the recent appointment of ex-Ulster coach Neil Doak as Performance and Development Manager for Rugby and Cricket at Campbell College in Belfast.

