BBC Sport - Having led Arizona State to NCAA success Olivia Mehaffey has big ambitions for the summer
Mehaffey encourged by Arizona State's NCAA victory
Olivia Mehaffey is hoping her starring role in Arizona State's NCAA Championship victory will mark the start of a successful summer.
The Tandragee golfer led from the front as the Sun Devils won their first national team title since 2009 - beating Illinois Northwestern University in the final.
After completing her first year at University, Mehaffey is planning a busy summer break that will include the British Open and the European Team Championships.