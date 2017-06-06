Padraig Harrington suffered a bizarre elbow injury while coaching an amateur player

Harrington: 'I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf'

Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from the St Jude Classic in Memphis after suffering an unusual elbow injury.

The three-time major winner expects to be out of action for 12 days after he was struck on the elbow by an amateur player he was coaching.

Harrington, 45, has revealed the wound required six stitches and will keep him out of this week's PGA Tour event.

"I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf," he said.

Harrington explained his withdrawal on Twitter

The Dubliner recently finished in a tie for 31st place at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio but failed to secure a place in next week's US Open via the 36-hole qualifier at Walton Heath last week.

He has played just seven tournaments in 2017 after having surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck in March, but he had been due to play his third tournament in a row in Memphis this week.