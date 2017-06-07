Ian Hutchinson claims his 16th career win at the Ise of Man TT

Hutchinson has won in the Superstock class in each of the last three years.

Ian Hutchinson clinched the 16th win of his Isle of Man TT career with a dominant performance in Wednesday's rescheduled four-lap Superstock race.

The Bingley rider won by 22 seconds from Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman to become the most successful rider in the history of this class with five wins.

The victory was Hutchinson's third Superstock win in consecutive years.

Hickman sealed his third podium of the week, with Manxman Dan Kneen claiming a first rostrum finish in third place.

It was Hutchinson's second success of the week, having also won Sunday's Superbike opener.

Tyco BMW rider Hutchinson, 37, overhauled early leader Michael Rutter to lead Hickman by 4.5 seconds by the end of lap one and continued to extend his advantage throughout.

The Yorkshireman posted two laps at over 131mph, including the fastest of the race at 131.639mph on his final circuit.

"There has been so much effort put in by the guys as I only managed to get one lap on this bike in practice," said the race winner.

"The track is really green so we're not going to get near the speeds that we did last year but I tried to control it once I got a bit of a gap.

"It's hard to concentrate when you can't quite make the bike do what you want it to do."

Runner-up Hickman ended 21 seconds ahead of Kneen, with Rutter ensuring that BMW machines made up the top four positions.

Dean Harrison was fifth on a Kawasaki, with brothers Michael and William Dunlop sixth and seventh respectively.

James Hillier retired at Ballacraine on lap one, with Bruce Anstey and Conor Cummins parking up their Padgett's Hondas at the end of their opening laps.