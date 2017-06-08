BBC Sport - Cavan are up for the Ulster Championship - McGleenan

Cavan boss McGleenan prepared for Championship

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan is targeting a win over Monaghan in their Ulster quarter-final on Sunday.

"My job is to win a Championship match in Ulster this year," said the former Tyrone forward ahead of his first provincial championship match as manager.

Cavan were relegated to Division Two of the Football League in McGleenan's first season in charge but his side held Monaghan to a draw in their Division One meeting last February.

