Isle of Man TT 2017: Guy Martin out of Senior TT

Guy Martin will not compete in this year's Senior TT in the Isle of Man, Honda Racing has announced.

Martin crashed out of Sunday's Superbike race at more than 100 mph at Doran's Bend on lap one on the Fireblade SP2.

Martin said: "We need more time to set up the bike and doing six laps will not achieve what we set out to do."

The truck mechanic and TV personality will still compete in the TT Zero race for the Mugen team.

Honda Racing team manager Jonny Twelvetrees said the team will now continue its preparation for the Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix.

He said: "We're disappointed not to be taking part in today's Senior TT, a decision that is ultimately due to a lack of track time for Guy on the Fireblade.

"Guy informed me that he wouldn't race in the Senior, which is a tough decision to make but one I can understand given the lack of practice we've had."

Martin added: "I came back to the TT this year to race and try to win with Honda Racing.

"I've always reckoned this is not the place to be out riding just to make up the numbers, so as a team we agreed it wasn't right competing in the Senior TT."

Martin has yet to fulfil his long-time ambition of winning a race on the 37.73-mile Isle of Man Mountain Course but has achieved 16 podium finishes since making his TT debut in 2004.