Michael Dunlop hopes to bridge a four-year gap since the last of his six wins at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod when he competes at this year's event from 8-12 August.

The 28-year-old, a hat-trick winner in 2011, enjoyed a successful Isle of Man TT this year, winning the Supersport and Senior races.

Dunlop will ride his Bennett's Suzuki in the Superbike events for the Hawk Racing team and campaign his own MD Racing machinery in the other classes.