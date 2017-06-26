BBC Sport - Peter Hickman looks to build on successful TT at Ulster Grand Prix in August

Hickman targets Dundrod triumphs

Smith's Racing rider Peter Hickman aims to add to his solitary Ulster Grand Prix victory in 2015 when he competes at this year's event over the Dundrod circuit in August.

The Lincolnshire rider's win in the second Superbike race two years ago represented the first international road race success of his career.

Hickman is also again competing in the British Superbike Championship and recently picked up his first five podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT.

