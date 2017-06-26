BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix: William Dunlop confident of Supersport successes

William Dunlop confident of Supersport success

William Dunlop believes he can be in the mix to add to his three Supersport race successes when he competes at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August.

The 31-year-old from Ballymoney will ride Yamaha machinery as he attempts to add to his overall tally of seven wins at the international road race meeting in County Antrim.

In addition to his 600cc outings, Dunlop is also set to take in the 1000cc Superbike and Superstock classes on Yamaha R1 bikes provided by Tim Martin of Temple Golf Club.

Top videos

Video

William Dunlop confident of Supersport success

Video

England opener Beaumont dropped off first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

O’Sullivan: I was in hospital after breakdown

  • From the section News
Video

Federer recalls when Wimbledon net seemed 'way too high'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Best five shots: Watson upsets Cibulkova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Australia power to Windies victory

Video

Palace must be attractive - De Boer

Video

Malan shines on debut as England win T20 series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Lopez overcomes Cilic for Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Williams suffers World quarters heartbreak

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Azerbaijan GP: Lewis Hamilton's scathing post-race reaction

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wimbledon Memories: Murray on nerves & his snooker skills

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories