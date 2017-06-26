British Superbikes: Andy Reid to ride for Tyco BMW at Snetterton

Andy Reid will ride for the Tyco BMW team at Snetterton

Jordanstown rider Andy Reid will join Christian Iddon in the Tyco BMW team for this weekend's British Superbike Championship round at Snetterton.

The 23-year-old will be making his debut in the series, having previously been a multiple winner in the British Supersport class.

Reid, who has been without a ride this season, has also been runner-up in the British Superstock 600cc Championship.

"It's clear that Andy has an abundance of talent," said TAS boss Philip Neill.

"For various reasons, he maybe hasn't landed a British title that he so richly deserves," added the Tyco BMW team manager.

"He's a young lad who has impressed me on a personal level, with his obvious ability and desire, both on and off the track.

"Even when he didn't have a ride in the British championship paddock, he made the effort to be there every race weekend, keeping himself in the spotlight and to the forefront of people's minds.

"That's not an easy thing to do as a rider and can only be done by someone who is highly motivated. He's a young lad with a bright future."

Reid commented: "I'm just delighted to have been given this opportunity by TAS Racing and Tyco BMW to finally join the British Superbike grid.

"I'm coming in as a rookie with a clean slate, so I'm coming with an open mind and ready to learn from an experienced team.

They are a team I have always admired and yeah, I'm pretty excited if I'm honest. It will be a steep learning curve, but again I have confidence in my ability to learn, but I also know it's not all about week one; this is a work in progress and I can't wait to get started."