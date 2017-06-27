British Superbike Championship front-runner Christian Iddon says he is interested in making his road racing debut with the Tyco BMW team.

Iddon, 32, who is keen to compete at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, was speaking as he watched the Scarborough road races.

The English rider, a 10-time British Supermoto champion, currently rides for the Hector and Philip Neill managed TAS Racing Tyco BMW team in British Superbikes.