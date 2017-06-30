All-Ireland qualifiers: Derry face tough trip to Mayo

Derry's Niall Keenan in action against Peter Harte of Tyrone in the 2017 Ulster Championship

All-Ireland qualifiers round 2A Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST

Derry selector Hugh McGrath believes the county's young stars can rise to the challenge when they face Mayo in the All-Ireland qualifiers on Saturday.

Mayo were last year's beaten finalists, losing by just one point to Dublin in the big decider for the Sam Maguire.

However, their attempt to retain the Connacht title was ended by a 0-15 to 0-11 defeat by Galway three weeks ago.

"It is probably the hardest draw we could have got, but at this stage they are all difficult," said McGrath.

"We see this as a great platform for the younger players we are blooding this year. It is a chance to see where they are in their football development.

"For example, the likes of Niall Keenan going up against a player like Cillian O'Connor.

"It is one of the ultimate tests in the sport, but our guys want to be challenged by the best around."

Derry fell to Tyrone in the Ulster Championship but responded well to win 1-17 to 0-13 away to Waterford in the first round of qualifying matches.

Cillian O'Connor's Mayo have lost three of the last five All-Ireland football finals

Despite that morale-booster, Damian Barton's men will be second favourites against Stephen Rochford's side in Castlebar on Saturday.

But McGrath maintains: "Galway have shown Mayo are beatable - it is all down to attitude.

"Everybody thought Down were total no-hopers last week against Monaghan.

"If we can bring something like that to the table against Mayo, we will not be far away.

"We have got good footballers, like the Slaughtneil contingent who played in a couple of All-Ireland finals and Mark Lynch, an All-Star nominee.

"It is a matter of getting them in the right places and in the right mood to compete."

Meanwhile, Donegal take on Longford in their first match since a crushing 1-21 to 1-12 defeat by Tyrone in the Ulster semi-finals.

Longford will be seen as underdogs for Saturday's match at Ballybofey, but Denis Connerton's men have a good record against Ulster counties in the qualifiers having beaten Monaghan and Down last year.