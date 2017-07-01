Derek Sheils secures Skerries successes in Superbike class

Derek Sheils has been on winning form at the Irish national road races

Derek Sheils was dominant in the Superbike class at the Skerries 100, winning the Open and Grand Final races.

The Cookstown BE Racing rider won the feature by over 10 seconds on a Suzuki, from Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney.

The three riders came home in the same order in the Open race so Sheils remains unbeaten in the big bike class at the 2017 Irish National road races.

McGee edged out Sheils in a thrilling Supersport race, with Skerries rider Sweeney again completing the rostrum.

Mullingar rider McGee led going onto the last lap of the 600cc outing, then Sheils took over at the front, before McGee snatched it back again.

McGee also won the 125cc/Moto3 race, with Gary Dunlop second and Nigel Moore third, while Neil Kernohan was the 250cc victor.

McGee made it a hat-trick for the day by taking the flag in a keenly contested Supertwins race, ahead of Sweeney and Magherafelt's aul Jordan.

Sheils completed a treble by winning the Non Championship Open race by more than 22 seconds from Sweeney and Jordan.