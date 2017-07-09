Donegal 'made life difficult for themselves'

Manager Rory Gallagher is relieved as his Donegal side beat Meath by just one point in the third round of qualifying matches in the All-Ireland Championship.

A late point by forward Patrick McBrearty gave the Ulster county a 1-15 to 1-14 victory at Pairc Tailteann.

Donegal will now face one of the beaten provincial finalists and victory would secure a place in the quarter-finals.