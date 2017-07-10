Fourteen-year-old Tom McKibbin says he hopes to continue to try and balance school and golfing commitments and keep the momentum going towards further success in the game.

The Newtownabbey youngster was the World Under-12 champion and has most recently collected the Munster Under-16, Ulster Under-16 and Ulster Under-16 Close titles.

McKibbin played with Swedish professional Peter Hanson in the pro-am event which preceded last week's Irish Open at Portstewart.