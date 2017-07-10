World League: Ireland denied famous win over Germany in dramatic final minute

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland's women draw their first two World League games against Japan and Germany

Ireland came within a second of claiming a dramatic victory over Germany at the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

Despite spending most of the game defending, Ireland led 2-1 going into the final seconds of the match.

However, Germany's Nike Lorenz scored following a penalty corner as the full-time hooter sounded to salvage a draw for the Olympic bronze medallists.

The result means Ireland are still unbeaten in Pool A.

It was Ireland who made the brighter start, and they were rewarded when Zoe Wilson's 14th-minute shot was deflected into the net.

Germany grew into the game but found Ayeisha McFerran in superb form, the Ireland keeper making a string of saves.

With Rosin Upton on a yellow card, Germany finally equalised when Amelie Wortmann scored with a tap-in.

However, Ireland went on the attack and regained the lead when Anna O'Flanagan calmly tipped the ball to Deirdre Duke, who fired into an open goal.

Ireland celebrated as though they had won, but Germany surged forward in desperate search of an equaliser and claimed a share of the points when Lorenz struck in the last second.

After a battling 1-1 draw against Japan in their openingmatch, another draw leaves Ireland with plenty of positives as they target a place in the quarter-finals.

"I thought the girls executed the game-plan brilliantly and worked incredibly hard," Ireland head coach Graham Shaw said.

"They put a monumental effort in and made it very difficult for the Germans".

Ireland's other Pool A opponents are Poland and England.