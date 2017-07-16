BBC Sport - Proposed Casement Park design displayed at Ulster Football Final

Proposed Casement Park design displayed at Ulster Football Final

The latest proposed design for a redeveloped Casement Park stadium is shown on a big screen to spectators at Sunday's Ulster Football Final at Clones.

Ulster GAA submitted its new planning application for the Provincial Stadium at Casement Park in early 2017 over two years after a High Court judge quashed a ministerial decision to grant planning approval.

The capacity of the proposed stadium would be 34,186 - down by almost 4,000 on the GAA's original plan.

Top videos

Video

Proposed Casement Park design displayed at Ulster Football Final

Video

Remarkable 'reverse winner' from Jamie Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer makes history - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'The whole of Croatia was crying with Cilic'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Action from all eight Federer Wimbledon wins

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Drama as Cook reviews lbw decision first ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'I should take more time off' - Federer jokes after win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Emotional Cilic reflects on 'amazing journey'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Cilic is getting hammered' - Federer takes second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He ripped that one' - Federer wins first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer breaks Cilic in the first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Special' Whiley & Kamiji win doubles title again

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories