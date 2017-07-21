All Ireland Qualifier Round 4A: Galway v Donegal (Sat)

Karl Lacey is hoping to make his 65th championship appearance for Donegal.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers 4A Venue: Markievicz Park, Sligo Date: Saturday, 22 July Throw in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Donegal are hoping the momentum they have gained through the qualifier series can carry them through to the All Ireland quarter-finals.

Rory Gallagher's side have recovered from the disappointment of their heavy Ulster semi-final defeat to Tyrone with narrow wins over Longford and Meath.

Galway enter into Round 4A of the qualifier series after surrendering their Connacht title to Roscommon.

Cian Mulligan is the only injury concern for Donegal with a quad strain.

Following their nine point loss to Tyrone in the Ulster championship, Donegal returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over Longford and then came out on top of a thrilling shoot-out against Meath earlier this month.

2012 Footballer of the Year Karl Lacey will equal Christy Toye's record of 65 championship appearances for Donegal if he features on Saturday.

Galway had a strong start to their season when they beat Kildare to finish top of Division Two of the National League and earned promotion to Division One for next season.

Kevin McStay's side beat arch-rivals Mayo in their Connacht championship semi-final but they will be disappointed with the way they lost their provincial title after a heavy nine-point loss to Roscommon in the Connacht final.