BBC Sport - Ireland clinch World League shootout win over France in Johannesburg

Ireland defeat France in a thrilling penalty shootout in the World League 3 play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.

The Irish won the shootout in Johannesburg 4-3 after the 5th-8th place play-off ended 1-1.

Ireland will play New Zealand in the 5th-6th place play-off on Saturday, with the winners guaranteed a spot in next year's World Cup finals and the losers also likely to qualify for the London tournament.

