James Hamilton is through to final of the T20 800m at the World Para-athletics Championships.

James Hamilton has qualified for the final of the Men's T20 800m at the World Para-athletics Championships.

The Ballyclare runner recorded a personal best of 1:59.40 to finish in third place in his heat in London and advance to the final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland squad is now guaranteed to return home from the Commonwealth Youth Games with at least seven medals.

Boxer Anthony Johnston won his quarter-final in the 69kg division.

At the World Para-athletics Championships, Hamilton produced an impressive performance to secure his place in another final.

The Great Britain runner finished sixth in the T20 1500m on Monday in a season's best time of 4:01.78.

Racing in the first heat at the London Stadium, Hamilton was awarded the same time as Poland's Sylwester Jaciuk in a race won by American Michael Brannigan.

The final will take place on Saturday night.

NI athletes London timetable Friday, 14 July M McKillop (T38 800m heats, 20:25 BST Sunday, 16 July Smyth (T13 100m heats 11:30, final 21:06) McKillop (T38 800m final, 21:15 Monday, 17 July Smyth (T13 200m heats, 19:10) J Hamilton (T20 1500m final, 21:05 Tuesday, 18 July Smyth (T13 200m final, 19:55 Friday, 21 July Hamilton (T20 800m heats, 20:13) Saturday, 22 July McKillop (T37 1500m final, 19:50) Hamilton (T20 800m final, 20:30)

Team Northern Ireland increase medal haul in the Bahamas

Four members of the Northern Ireland boxing squad have now secured medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

After he received a bye in the first round, Johnston, 18, earned a unanimous points win over Marion Ah Tong of Samoa in their quarter-final.

Johnston is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal ahead of his semi-final against Jerone Ennis of Jamaica on Saturday.

John Moran, Colm Murphy and Kane Tucker will also contest semi-finals in the Bahamas.

Earlier, Kian Bittles lost a split decision to Guyana's Keevin Allicock in their 52kg quarter-final.

Swimmer Jack McMillan (bronze) and judoka Kirstie Strouts McCallion (silver) and Matthew Elliott (bronze) have also won medals at this year's championships.