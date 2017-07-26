BBC Sport - Philip Mulryne: From Premier League to priesthood
From Premier League to priesthood
- From the section Football
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer Philip Mulryne explains why he quit football to become a Catholic priest.
"I started to feel there was a bit of a void there, an emptiness, in the way I was living my life," says the 39-year-old Belfast man, who was ordained earlier this month.
Mulryne made one appearance in the then Premiership for Manchester United and had another top-flight season with Norwich City before going on to play for several other clubs.
Pictures courtesy of True Light Catholic Media